King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season Two Renewal Announced by Netflix (Watch)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The first season of six episodes was leased in April.

The reality series follows Goldin Auctions founder and executive chairman Ken Goldin and his team as they run the world’s largest collectibles marketplace. The company specializes in rare and quirky items, specifically from the areas of sports and pop culture memorabilia. Ken knows what he wants and won’t leave a room without the goods.

The second season renewal was announced via social media. The premiere date for King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch season two will be announced later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Goldin (@kengoldin)

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Netflix reality series? Are you a collector?