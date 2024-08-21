Menu

Monday TV Ratings: All American: Homecoming, The 1% Club, American Ninja Warrior, The Bachelorette, NCIS

Published:

All American: Homecoming TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW — © 2024 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, August 19, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: American Ninja Warrior, Name that Tune, The 1% Club, The Bachelorette, All American: Homecoming, and 61st Street Specials: CBS News: 2024 America Decides: Democratic Convention, The Democratic National Convention — Your Voice/Your Vote 2024, and Decision 2024: Democratic National Convention. Reruns: NCIS and NCIS: Sydney.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



