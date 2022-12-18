NCIS, Los Angeles, Hawai’i: CBS Teases Three Series Crossover (Watch)

CBS has released a teaser trailer for the big three-hour crossover event featuring characters from the NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i series. The event will air on Monday, January 9th, and Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, and Vanessa Lachey will play major roles alongside the remaining individual casts of each show.

CBS revealed the following about the three-episode event:

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 NCIS: 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT “Too Many Cooks” – NCIS agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawai’i, all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor, find themselves jointly investigating his shocking suicide, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Noah Mills guest star in the episode, which is part one of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: HAWAI’I. NCIS: HAWAI’I: 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT “Deep Fake” – Tennant, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) find themselves captured with a woman who claims to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team. Also, Jesse, Ernie, Whistler and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in Hawai’i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Jan. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell and LL COOL J guest star in the episode, which is part two of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: LOS ANGELES. NCIS: LOS ANGELES: 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT “A Long Time Coming” – While Agent Rountree and Fatima are searching for Kilbride, who has been MIA, they are ambushed and learn that every member of the team has a $200,000 bounty on their head via the dark web. The NCIS team must save Agent Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hit man, gang and psychopath hunts them down, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Monday, Jan. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami guest star in the episode, which is the conclusion to the three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I.”

Check out the teaser for the NCIS crossover event below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see all three NCIS shows joining forces on CBS next month?