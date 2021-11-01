Next Level Chef: FOX Reviews New Gordon Ramsay Competition Series (Watch)

Next Level Chef is coming to FOX and the network has released a preview for the new Gordon Ramsay competition series. The series will arrive on January 2nd.

FOX revealed the following about the new cooking competition series in a press release.

“NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst! With a level playing field, Ramsay has opened up the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one and other with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar! Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors will leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find “the one.” Although he now sits unrivaled at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant. He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and become a NEXT LEVEL CHEF! The series is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay Global.”

Check out a preview for Next Level Chef below.

