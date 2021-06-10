Outer Banks: Season Two; Netflix Sets Return Date for Teen Mystery Thriller Series (Watch)

Outer Banks season two is ready for its premiere on Netflix. The streaming service has released a premiere date, a preview video, and new photos for the teen mystery thriller series.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, and Drew Starkey star in the series that follows a group of teens from a coastal town in North Carolina.

Check out the photos and preview for Outer Banks season two below. The season arrives on July 30th.

Outer Banks Season 2 premieres July 30 Let’s go for gold, Pogues 💰💰 pic.twitter.com/zR0ZwKsWxr — Netflix (@netflix) June 9, 2021

You didn’t think we were done with the #OBX2 goodies, did ya? Here are four new photos from #OuterBanks Season 2! pic.twitter.com/AzOFOugn2g — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) June 9, 2021

Outer Banks Season 2 is coming this summer! In the meantime, get your first look at pogue life in OBX2 pic.twitter.com/S3F6h2KKx1 — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

What do you think? Are you excited about Outer Banks season two on Netflix?