Outer Banks: Season Two; Netflix Sets Return Date for Teen Mystery Thriller Series (Watch)

Outer Banks: Season Two; Netflix Sets Return Date for Teen Mystery Thriller Series

by Regina Avalos,

Outer Banks TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Outer Banks season two is ready for its premiere on Netflix. The streaming service has released a premiere date, a preview video, and new photos for the teen mystery thriller series.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, and Drew Starkey star in the series that follows a group of teens from a coastal town in North Carolina.

Check out the photos and preview for Outer Banks season two below. The season arrives on July 30th.

