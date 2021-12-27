Outlander: Season Six: Starz Teases Drama Series’ 2022 Premiere (Watch)

Outlander fans received a special gift for Christmas. Starz teased the return of the period drama by sharing a sneak peek from the season six premiere. This is in addition to the previously released new opening credits.

Starring Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan Lacroix, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, Ed Speleers, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Colin McFarlane, Kyle Rees, Tim Downie, Caitlin O’Ryan, Billy Boyd, Jon Tarcy, Michael Xavier, Paul Gorman, Alistair Findlay, Bronwyn James, Chris Larkin, Ned Dennehy, Anna Burnett, and Chris Donald, the Starz series follows the challenges of a time-traveling doctor and her boyfriend from the 18th century.

Check out the sneak peek and opening credits from Outlander season six below. The series returns on March 6th.

