Pam & Tommy: Hulu Sets Debut for Lily James & Sebastian Stan Series (Watch)

Pam & Tommy is headed to Hulu. The streaming service announced a February 2nd premiere date and released a preview for the limited series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The series goes behind the scenes of their sex tape scandal.

Seth Rogen, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò also star in the Hulu series. Check out a preview for Pam & Tommy below.

What do you think? Are you excited about this series arriving on Hulu?