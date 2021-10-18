Peacemaker: HBO Max Sets Launch Date for John Cena TV Series (Watch)

Peacemaker finally has its premiere date. HBO Max announced the release of the new DC superhero series featuring John Cena at DC Fandome over the weekend. The series, which explores the origins of the character, will arrive in January, and there is a trailer out for the series now.

HBO Max revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“HBO Max has released a teaser trailer for the Max Original series PEACEMAKER, written and directed by James Gunn and produced by Peter Safran, at DC FanDome. The DC series debuts THURSDAY, JANUARY 13. PEACEMAKER will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn’s 2021 film, The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of PEACEMAKER and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, PEACEMAKER is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.”

Check out the trailer for Peacemaker below.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out this new DC series on HBO Max in 2022?