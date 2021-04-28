Physical: Apple TV+ Dramedy Series Gets Premiere Date (Video)

Physical is coming soon to Apple TV+, and the streaming service has now set a premiere date. Rose Byrne stars in the dramedy series, which is set in the 1980s. Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao also star in the series about a fitness guru who battles her personal demons with working out.

“Apple TV+ released today a first look at Physical, a new, 10-episode dramedy starring Emmy and Golden Globe-nominee Rose Byrne and created by Annie Weisman, that is set to premiere on Friday, June 18, 2021 on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+. Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… . that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) – the female lifestyle guru.”

