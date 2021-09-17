Power Book II: Ghost: Season Two Launch Teased by Starz (Watch)

Power Book II: Ghost is returning soon to Starz. The cable channel has released a teaser and announced the premiere date for season two.

Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige, Clifford “Method Man” Smith, Daniel Bellomy, Gianni Paolo, Justin McManus, LaToya Tonodeo, Lovell Adams-Gray, Melanie Liburd, Paige Hurd, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Shane Johnson, Woody McClain, and Sherri Saum star in the series which is a spin-off from Power.

Starz revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“STARZ announced today that hit series Power Book II: Ghost will return for season two on Sunday, November 21 at 8PM ET/PT across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada, and will air day and date internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan. Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The Power Universe series are executive produced by Power creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Brett Mahoney and Danielle De Jesus also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ. About Power Book II: Ghost – Season Two “Power Book II: Ghost” begins its second season with Tariq St. Patrick still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate. All of these options come with a steep price, so it’s back to business with the Tejadas. However, with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada has to question if Tariq is what’s best for her family as she seeks to protect her nephew’s professional basketball prospects at all costs. Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca, a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one, forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he’s going to sacrifice to get it.”

Check out the teaser for Power Book II: Ghost season two below.

