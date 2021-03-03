Prodigal Son: Season Two; FOX Teases Crime Drama’s Return (Video)

Prodigal Son has aired its winter finale but viewers will see all-new episodes of the FOX drama return on April 13th. During the second half of the season, actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Alan Cumming will play a large role in the action. The pair are joining Tom Payne, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, Bellamy Young, Halston Sage, and Michael Sheen on the crime drama series.

The series follows Malcolm Bright (Payne), a disgraced former FBI profiler who now works for the NYPD, as he tries to help solve cases while sometimes getting help from his father, a famed serial killer. Check out the preview for the spring premiere of Prodigal Son on FOX below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Prodigal Son TV show on FOX? Do you plan to watch the return of the series?