Real Time with Bill Maher: Season 20 Launch Date Revealed by HBO (Watch)

HBO has set a 2022 return date for Real Time with Bill Maher. Starring comedian and political satirist Bill Maher, the talk show is heading into its 20th anniversary season on the cable channel.

HBO revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will return for its landmark 20th season – making Maher the longest-serving late-night host currently on the air – FRIDAY, JANUARY 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with news-making guests, roundtable discussions with panelists and “Real Time” viewers’ favorite, “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. “For 20 years, Bill Maher has charted a new course for political comedy, sharing his fearless take on the big issues of the day while making us laugh and keeping us better informed,” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, Programming. “We’re remarkably proud of our partnership with Bill and his incredible team, and we look forward to seeing what he will tackle in this milestone season.” Politico has hailed Maher as “a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news,” while Variety noted, “There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television.”

Check out a preview for Real Time with Bill Maher season 20 below.

