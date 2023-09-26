Run the World: Canceled; Starz Drama Series Not Getting a Third Season

Run the World is going to stop running. Starz has canceled the drama after two seasons, per Variety.

Leigh Davenport created the series, with Rachelle Williams-BenAry joining the series as showrunner for season two. The series aired its second season on the cable network in May.

Starring Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, Jay Walker, and Tonya Pinkins, the Starz series followed four best friends living in Harlem as they dealt with the ups and downs of their lives.

What do you think? Did you watch Run the World? Were you hoping Starz would renew the series for a third season?