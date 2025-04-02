Saturday TV Ratings: 48 Hours, I Am Jackie O, NHL Hockey, MLB Baseball, Figure Skating

Saturday, March 29, 2025 ratings — New Episodes: 48 Hours. Specials: I Am Jackie O. Sports: NHL Hockey: Bruins at Red Wings, MLB Baseball: Braves at Padres, and 2025 World Figure Skating Championships. Reruns: Saturday Night Live, Survivor, and Ghosts.

Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?