Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Celebrity Contestants & Premiere Date Revealed for New FOX Series (Watch)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is coming soon to FOX. The network has announced a premiere date and the celebrity contestants who will take part in the endurance competition series.

The series will arrive on January 4 on FOX, and viewers will see Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Beverley Mitchell, Anthony Scaramucci, Kate Gosselin, Danny Amendola, Tyler Florence, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza and Dr. Drew Pinsky.

FOX reality chief Rob Wade said the following about the series, per TV Line:

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test puts ‘celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen.’ In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength. It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

Check out a preview of the new series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on FOX this January?