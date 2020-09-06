Spides: Crackle Announces Premiere of Sci-Fi Series (Video)

Spides is coming to Crackle. The sci-fi series now has a premiere date and a trailer. Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Falk Hentschel, Florence Kasumba, Damian Hardung, Désirée Nosbusch, Susanne Wuest and Aleksandar Jovanovic star in the series.

Crackle revealed the following about the premiere of the series in a press release:

“Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today the U.S. premiere of its original series, Spides, launching on Thursday, September 17.

The series stars Rosabell Laurenti Sellers (Game of Thrones) as a young woman who wakes from a coma after taking a mysterious drug alongside Falk Hentschel (Legends Of Tomorrow, Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Florence Kasumba (Avengers, Black Panther) as local police detectives. The series also stars Damian Hardung (Name Of The Rose), Désirée Nosbusch (Bad Banks), Susanne Wuest (Perfume) and Aleksandar Jovanovic (Tatort, Doctor Who).

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Spides alongside original and exclusive titles that can only be found on Crackle, including Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Anything is Possible – The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Crown Vic, ’85: The Greatest Team in Football History, Wonders of the Sea, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

Spides is distributed in the United States by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus.

Set in modern-day Berlin, the eight-part series follows Nora (Sellers) who falls into a coma after taking an unknown drug and wakes with no memory of her previous life. Meanwhile, local police detectives David Leonhart (Hentschel) and Nique Navar (Kasumba) work to track down the drug in connection to dozens of missing teenagers. In Nora’s quest to discover what happened to her, she uncovers a conspiracy of aliens who are using a synthetic drug to infiltrate humans to use as host bodies.

Spides was written by Rainer Matsutani, Eckhard Vollmar, Peter Hume, Carola Lowitz and Mark Wachholz, and produced by Katapult Filmproduktion and Red Sun Films along with co-producer Palatin Media. “I couldn’t be more thrilled for Spides to have found its perfect home at Crackle,” said executive producer and Palatin Media CEO Bernd Schlotterer. “I feel like their audience is the ideal fit for our event series!”

“We are delighted to add Spides to Crackle’s slate of original programming,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “Our audience loves the sci-fi genre and this thrilling series will not disappoint.”