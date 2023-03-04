Succession: Season Four; HBO Reveals Final Episodes Trailer and Key Art (Watch)

Succession is returning soon for its fourth and final season, and HBO has released a new trailer and key art teasing what is to come in the drama, which follows the Roy family showing the themes of power ad family through the eyes of the family patriarch (Brian Cox, above). Viewers will see ten episodes in season four.

HBO revealed more about the series in a press release.

“HBO has released the official trailer and key art for the fourth and final season of the Emmy(R)-winning HBO Original drama series SUCCESSION. The ten-episode season debuts SUNDAY, MARCH 26 (9:00-10:00 P.M. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The series, created by Jesse Armstrong, explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Season 4 logline: The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

The first three seasons of SUCCESSION have garnered 48 Emmy(R) nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons. Season three, which premiered October 2021, earned the SAG Award for drama ensemble and swept at WGA, DGA, and PGA.

Season 4 credits: Created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.”

Check out the trailer and poster for Succession season four below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this HBO drama end? Did you want a fifth season?