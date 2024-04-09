SWAT, Young Sheldon, Bob ♥ Abishola: CBS Sets Series Finale Dates

CBS is gearing up for the end of the 2023-24 season. The network has announced finale dates for its programming line-up including the series finales of SWAT, Young Sheldon, and Bob ♥ Abishola.

SWAT was initially canceled by the network last year but later renewed for season seven. Starring Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes, and Anna Enger Ritch, the CBS series follows the LAPD SWAT Team.

As for Young Sheldon and Bob ♥ Abishola, the end of those shows was announced in November.

Check out the finale dates for these and the rest of CBS’ programming below.

