SWAT, Young Sheldon, Bob ♥ Abishola: CBS Sets Series Finale Dates

CBS is gearing up for the end of the 2023-24 season. The network has announced finale dates for its programming line-up including the series finales of SWAT, Young Sheldon, and Bob ♥ Abishola.
SWAT was initially canceled by the network last year but later renewed for season seven. Starring Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes, and Anna Enger Ritch, the CBS series follows the LAPD SWAT Team.
As for Young Sheldon and Bob ♥ Abishola, the end of those shows was announced in November.
Check out the finale dates for these and the rest of CBS’ programming below.
Thursday, May 2
8:31-9:01 PM – GHOSTS (third season finale)
Monday, May 6
8:00-8:30 PM – THE NEIGHBORHOOD (sixth season finale)
8:30-9:00 PM – BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (series finale)
9:00-10:00 PM – NCIS (21st season finale)
10:00-11:00 PM – NCIS: HAWAI’I (third season finale)
Wednesday, May 15
9:30-11:00 PM – THE AMAZING RACE (36th season finale)
Thursday, May 16
8:00-9:00 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (special back-to-back episodes for series finale)
9:00-10:00 PM – SO HELP ME TODD (second season finale)
Friday, May 17
8:00-9:00 PM – S.W.A.T. (series finale)
9:00-10:00 PM – FIRE COUNTRY (second season finale)
10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (14th season finale*)
Saturday, May 18
10:00-11:00 PM – 48 HOURS (36th season finale)
Sunday, May 19
7:00-8:00 PM – 60 MINUTES (56th season finale)
8:00-9:00 PM – THE EQUALIZER (fourth season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM – TRACKER (first season finale)
10:00-11:00 PM – CSI: VEGAS (third season finale)
Tuesday, May 21
8:00-9:00 PM – FBI (sixth season finale)
9:00-10:00 PM – FBI: INTERNATIONAL (third season finale)
10:00-11:00 PM – FBI: MOST WANTED (fifth season finale)
Wednesday, May 22
8:00-11:00 PM – SURVIVOR (three-hour 46th edition finale)
Thursday, May 23
10:00-11:00 PM – ELSBETH (first season finale)
