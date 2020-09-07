Tamron Hall: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Daytime Talk Show (Video)

Tamron Hall is getting ready for her second season. Her daytime talk show is returning next Monday, and the host has big things planned. She’ll have interviews with Melissa Etheridge, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans, Stassi Schroeder, and more. Fans will also see Hall celebrate her 50th birthday on the first week back for the syndicated series.

More about the return of the Tamron Hall TV show was revealed in a press release.

“On Monday, Sept. 14, Emmy® Award-winning talk show host, executive producer and journalist Tamron Hall returns to daytime for her sophomore season with a provocative and riveting hour-long exclusive interview with Andrew Gillum, a former rising superstar in the Democratic Party, whose hopes for a political future were derailed after a headline-making scandal this past spring. Gillum, who narrowly lost the 2018 gubernatorial run in Florida that would have made him the first Black governor of the nation’s largest swing state, will discuss his swift fall from grace, his rehabilitation experience in the face of adversity, and share what life looks like now. R. Jai will also join Hall during the hour to discuss the impact this has had on their marriage and their family and what the future holds.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Tamron is joined by award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, who serve as executive producers on the upcoming EPIX docu-series “Enslaved.” The project sheds new light on 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World and explores Jackson’s personal journey from the U.S. to Gabon for his induction into his ancestral Benga tribe. Later, fellow Marvel movie hero Chris Evans and Golden Globe® and Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker, playwright and actor Mark Kassen join Tamron to discuss their recently launched, video-based civic engagement website “A Starting Point” and the details surrounding the fall launch of ASP Classroom, a digital platform and resource for schools to engage with elected officials, digital debates and virtual learning experiences. Plus, from teachers calling it quits to COVID-19 on college campuses, back to school is anything but normal this year.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, DJ Jazzy Jeff hosts and DJs a very special celebration for Tamron’s 50th birthday and is joined by special guests, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, as well as many surprises.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, in an exclusive interview, Stassi Schroeder speaks for the first time after being let go from the hit Bravo series Vanderpump Rules – a result of her racially insensitive actions that resurfaced this past June. She will discuss how the incident and recently announced pregnancy have reshaped her perspective on work and life.

Friday, Sept. 18, brings fans up close and personal with singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge who is speaking out on the tragic loss of her 21-year-old son, Beckett. Etheridge will discuss his personal struggle to overcome an addiction to opioids and how the performances she has been sharing with fans during the pandemic have been a source of hope, strength and healing for her and her family.”