Ted Lasso: Apple TV+ Releases Animated Short for the Christmas (Watch)

Ted Lasso fans received an early Christmas gift. Apple TV+ has released an animated Christmas short featuring the cast of the sports comedy-drama series. Starring Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso follows a U.S. college football coach who’s hired to lead an English Premier League team without having any prior soccer coaching experience. The show has been renewed through a third season.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the holiday special in a press release.

"On the heels of Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso being named an AFI Television Program of the Year and honored with multiple Critics Choice nominations, including Best Comedy Series, the team that brought kindness back delivers an early present with the debut of a surprise stop motion short featuring the voice talents of the beloved ensemble cast as they help Ted search for a lost item that ultimately leads him to realize the meaning of the holiday season. Available to watch now on Apple TV+, the holiday short stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to Best Comedy Series, Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein each received Critics Choice nominations for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively, with the widely adored show sweeping all categories in which it was nominated at last year’s ceremony. This also follows its history-making Emmys, where Ted Lasso broke records by becoming the most nominated freshman comedy series, with 20 nominations and winning the top prizes, including Best Comedy, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor. The series was also honored with an esteemed Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling.

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 183 wins and 689 nominations and have recently received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.”