The Blacklist: Season Eight Premiere Teased by NBC (Video)

The Blacklist is ready for another thrilling season. The series returns with its eighth season on Friday night, and a new teaser has been released.

The season eight premiere, titled “Roanoke,” is described as follows by NBC in a press release:

“Red directs the Task Force to investigate Roanoke, a legendary criminal who orchestrates elaborate extractions. Meanwhile, Liz works to hatch a secret plan with her mother, Katarina Rostova (guest star Laila Robins).”

The Blacklist stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, and Harry Lennix. The series follows Red (Spader) as he navigates his life. When the series began, he joined forces with the then-rookie FBI agent, Elizabeth Keen (Boone).

Check out the trailer for the new season of The Blacklist below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the eighth season premiere of The Blacklist on NBC?