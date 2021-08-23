The Greatest #AtHome Videos: Season Three? Has the CBS Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is there room for another home video series? Has the The Greatest #AtHome Videos TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Greatest #AtHome Videos, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Greatest #AtHome Videos TV series is hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The series showcases home videos that reflect the creativity, humor, and humanity of people in their own living spaces. Season two showcases an evolution of the series, featuring new video categories that reflect the world as it continues to reopen. For each video selected as part of the show, CBS gives a monetary donation toward a qualifying charity of the participant’s choice. Second season guests include Paula Abdul, Anthony Anderson, Max Greenfield, George Lopez, Daniela Ruah, and J.B. Smoove.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Greatest #AtHome Videos averages a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.07 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 41% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how The Greatest #AtHome Videos stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 24, 2021, The Greatest #AtHome Videos has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew The Greatest #AtHome Videos for season three? This show began during the early days of the pandemic and was apparently popular (and inexpensive) enough to be renewed. The ratings are low but the network could order a third season just to have on hand to fill in gaps in the schedule. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Greatest #AtHome Videos cancellation or renewal news.



The Greatest #AtHome Videos Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Greatest #AtHome Videos‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the The Greatest #AtHome Videos TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?