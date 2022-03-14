Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

The Man Who Fell to Earth: Showtime Releases First Five Minutes of Drama Series (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

The Man Who Fell to Earth TV Show on Showtime: canceled or renewed?

The Man Who Fell to Earth is coming to Showtime next month, and the network has released a sneak peek featuring the first five minutes of the premiere. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, and Bill Nighy, the series is based on the Walter Tevis novel.

Showtime revealed the following about the plot of the series:

THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Harris plays Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.”

Check out the sneak peek for The Man Who Fell to Earth below. The series premieres on April 24th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Showtime?



