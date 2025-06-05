The Rainmaker: USA Network Releases Premiere Date, Photos and Trailer for Legal Drama Series

The Rainmaker has its premiere date. The series will arrive on USA Network in August, and the network has released the first photos and a trailer teasing the new legal drama inspired by the John Grisham novel.

Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, Lana Parrilla, Madison Iseman, P.J. Byrne, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs, and Robyn Cara will star in the 10-episode series, which will follow fresh out of law school Rudy Baylor as he takes on a courtroom heavyweight.

USA Network shared the following about the series:

“Based on the best-selling novel by John Grisham, Rudy Baylor, who is fresh out of law school, goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah. Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser, and her disheveled paralegal, Deck, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son.”

The Rainmaker premieres on August 15th. More photos and the trailer are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new legal drama on USA Network this summer?