Resident Alien: Season Four; Firefly Castmate Joins Alan Tudyk on USA Network Series

Resident Alien is staging an onscreen Firefly reunion. Jewel Staite is joining Alan Tudyk in the Syfy and USA Network series for its fourth season.

Deadline revealed the following about Staite’s role in the series:

“In a recurring role, Staite will play Jules Gardner, an FBI agent assigned to the Colorado Springs field office who also happened to go to high school with Asta, Liv, D’arcy and Ben. Jules arrives in town having been assigned a case involving a series of gruesome murders that have occurred in and around Patience.”

Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen star in Resident Alien, which follows an alien after he has crashed on earth. Season four will have him imprisoned by the greys and having to break out to return to Earth to fight the alien who has taken over his life.

The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

