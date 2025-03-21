Big Mouth: Season Eight; Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Photos for Final Episodes

Big Mouth has its end date set. Netflix announced the premiere date for the eighth and final season of the adult animated series, releasing several first-look episodes. The 10-episode season arrives in May.

Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, and Jordan Peele star in the series, which follows the teens of Bridgeton as they attend high school.

Cynthia Erivo, Holly Hunter, Steve Buscemi, Kristen Wiig, Quinta Brunson, Nathan Fillion, Ali Wong, Richard Kind, Maria Bamford, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Thandiwe Newton, Natasha Lyonne, Aidy Bryant, Rosie Perez, Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, Stephanie Beatriz, Whitmer Thomas, Chelsea Peretti, Chloe Fineman, June Diane Raphael, Zach Woods, Craig Robinson, and Jack McBrayer will guest star in the final season.

Netflix shared the following about the return of Big Mouth:

“In the eighth and final season of Big Mouth, our beloved Bridgeton teens tackle new challenges as high schoolers such as: driving, drugs, sexual inexperience, enthusiastic consent, porn and the teenage mind, cancel culture, their changing bodies, and (in the end) fear of the looming future. Through it all, friendship is the cornerstone for surviving this time of life – whether one’s puberty is just beginning, like for Nick who gets his first growth spurt, or near its conclusion, like for a maturing (and prematurely balding) Andrew. At the height of the season, when many of our characters are in crisis, Compassion (personified as a new creature voiced by Holly Hunter), emerges as a crucial way forward. Ultimately, though, this season is about the importance of sticking by and supporting your friends, especially when life gets overwhelming and messy. In the end, our kids step into the harrowing unknown of the future, made less afraid of what’s to come because they have each other.”

The photos and a poster for season eight of the Netflix series are below. The series returns on May 23rd.

