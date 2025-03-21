The Chi: Season Seven; Showtime Unveils Premiere Date and Teaser Video for Lena Waithe Drama Series

The Chi has its return date set. With the release of a trailer, Showtime announced a May premiere date for the drama series’ seventh season.

Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook star in the series, which follows a group of residents living in the South Side of Chicago.

Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Charmin Lee, Jill Marie Jones and Daniel J. Watts, Hannaha Hall, Jason Weaver, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Kandi Burruss, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, Ahmad Ferguson, Cortez Smith, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Zaria Imani Primer, L’lerrét Jazelle, and Brian Keys will guest star in the series.

Showtime shared the following about the series’ return:

“In season seven, with Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of THE CHI rise to reclaim their power. Yet as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there’s only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost. Season six was record-breaking for THE CHI with the drama series delivering its most-watched season yet on streaming, surging nearly 25% over season five. Series regular Lynn Whitfield recently took home an NAACP Image(R) Award win for her role in the show, with the series also nominated for a GLAAD (R) Media Award.”

The teaser for season seven is below. The series returns on May 16th.

What do you think? Do you watch The Chi? Are you excited about the return of this Showtime series?