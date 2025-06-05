Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med: NBC Casts and Episode Orders Set for 2025-26

The casts of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med are keeping their veterans in place. Series regulars have signed new deals to remain with the popular NBC dramas.

Jason Beghe, Taylor Kinney, Miranda Mayo, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt have all signed new deals to remain with their respective shows for another season. Dermot Mulroney has also signed a new contract to stay with Chicago Fire for another season. He joined the series at the start of season 13.

Deadline also revealed that viewers will see 21 episodes for each of the NBC dramas next season. Still, as previously reported, not every series regular will be seen in every episode to cut costs.

The following was said about the future of the three shows:

“Kinney, Mayo, Mulroney, Beghe, Merkerson and Platt’s characters all ended the 2024-26 season looking forward to what’s to come, none more than Kinney’s Kelly Severide and Mayo’s Stella Kidd who were surprised by a positive pregnancy test in the recent finale. One Chicago has helped NBC dominate Wednesday nights. The three shows, which pioneered the integrated franchise universe, also work well together, with the Jan. 29 crossover setting Live+7 season high marks for each show.”

Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med return to NBC this fall. An exact premiere date for the dramas will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you glad to hear that the regular cast for these shows are staying intact for next season?