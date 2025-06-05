Celebrity IOU: Season 10 Premiere Date and Participants Unveiled for HGTV Renovation Series

Celebrity IOU is gearing up for its 10th season on HGTV, and the network has revealed the celebrities who will appear in the six-episode season, premiering in July. Drew and Jonathan Scott host a home renovation show that features celebrities giving back to the people who made an impact on their lives.

Viewers will see Tyra Banks, Rachel Brosnahan, Josh Gad, Joel McHale, Jane Seymour, and Shaun White appear in the season’s episodes. HGTV revealed more about the series in a press release.

“HGTV’s smash hit series Celebrity IOU will return beginning Wednesday, July 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT with six new star-studded episodes featuring Tyra Banks, Rachel Brosnahan, Josh Gad, Joel McHale, Jane Seymour and Shaun White. Best known for its heartwarming personal stories of gratitude, Celebrity IOU, which attracted 6.9 million viewers to its last run, will spotlight more Hollywood A-listers who put into action their deep thanks for special friends by surprising them with life-changing home transformations alongside HGTV stars and series’ executive producers Drew and Jonathan Scott. Bolstered by Drew and Jonathan’s renovation and design expertise, the celebrities will don hard hats, demo outdated rooms and ultimately help deliver personalized dream spaces for extraordinary people.

The upcoming Celebrity IOU lineup will spotlight:

Tyra Banks – supermodel and businesswoman;

Rachel Brosnahan – Emmy(R) Award, Golden Globe(R) Award and Screen Actors Guild Award(R)-winning actress and producer;

Josh Gad – GRAMMY Award(R)-winning and Tony Award(R)-nominated actor, producer, writer and singer;

Joel McHale – Emmy(R) Award-nominated actor, comedian, producer and writer;

Jane Seymour – Golden Globe(R) Award and Emmy(R) Award-winning actress and producer; and

Shaun White – three-time Olympic gold medalist, snowboarder and entrepreneur.

“Every episode of Celebrity IOU is a tear-jerker,” said Jonathan. “For me and Drew, it’s such a positive, heartwarming experience to give back to people who are so deserving and to know that these renovations really do change lives.”

“In terms of gratitude, we also hope that the show inspires those watching at home to give back in their own lives,” said Drew. “Not everyone can renovate a home, but there are small ways to make a meaningful impact in the lives of the people you love.”

In the July 9 premiere episode, Rachel Brosnahan – who stars as iconic Daily Planet journalist Lois Lane in DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures’ Superman in theaters July 11 – will gift a spectacular kitchen and dining room makeover to her best friend’s parents, Ron and Robin, who have been like second parents to her since college. The couple have dealt with health challenges in recent years, so now, with Drew and Jonathan by her side, Rachel will help turn their small 1970s kitchen into a modern, open space where Robin will love to cook and entertain. Picking up a sledgehammer, Rachel will break countertops, rip out cabinets and tear through walls and then pick every design element, including a large island, dual wood-toned cabinets, Mexican-tiled vent hood and chef-worthy appliances, to give Ron and Robin a dreamworthy kitchen that’s both stylish and functional.

Drew and Jonathan will tackle more celebrity-led customized renovations in the new episodes, including a main floor overhaul of a 101-year-old Craftsman home and a tranquil backyard build featuring a high-end outdoor kitchen and retractable canvas awning for the seating area.

Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.”