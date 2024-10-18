Menu

Thursday TV Ratings: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Found, Crime Scene Kitchen, Grey’s Anatomy, Scrabble

Published:

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo Credit: Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, October 17, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Ghosts, Matlock, Elsbeth, 9-1-1, Doctor Odyssey, Grey’s Anatomy, Hell’s Kitchen, Crime Scene Kitchen, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Found, Scrabble, and Trivial Pursuit.  Reruns: (none).

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?


That’s a poor night for ABC. They should consider moving Greys back to 9pm.

