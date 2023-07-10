Too Hot to Handle: Season Five Trailer Released Ahead of This Week’s Premiere (Watch)

Too Hot to Handle is returning soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has now released a trailer teasing all the drama ahead in season five. The ten-episode season will be broken into three parts, airing a week apart with ten singles battling it out for a $200,000 prize by trying to abstain from sexual behavior.

Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett are behind the reality series, with Saul Fearnley, Viki Kolar, Ashley Whitehouse and Amelia Brown for Thames Productions and Jonno Richards for Talkback acting as executive producers.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“A cast of ten hot singles think they are retreating to a lavish yacht in the Caribbean and competing on a new dating show, ‘Love Overboard’, hosted by a handsome and mysterious captain. Little do they know that Too Hot to Handle is back for a fifth season and Lana is ready to put their romantic connections to the test. There’s a $200,000 cash prize at stake and all they have to do is avoid all physical intimacy.”

The trailer for Too Hot to Handle season five is below. The series returns on July 14th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the new season of this series?