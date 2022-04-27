While You Were Breeding: Freeform Orders New YA Dramedy Series

While You Were Breeding is coming to Freeform. The cable channel has ordered the new dramedy which will follow a thirtysomething woman who is single for the first time and decides to escape her fast-paced life and see the world. It is based on the memoir of Kristin Newman. Chelsea Frei, Catherine Cohen, Alice Hunter, and Kosha Patel will star in the one-hour series.

Freeform revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“While You Were Breeding follows Kacey, single for the first time in her 30s, as she escapes her fast-paced life in Los Angeles to see the world. From culture clash to vacation romances, this internationally set dramedy is a globetrotting journey of self-discovery that will inspire the wanderlust inside everyone. The series is written by Kristin Newman (Only Murders in the Building) and based on her best-selling memoir of the same name. Newman also executive produces along with Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant) and Blair Breard (Scenes from a Marriage). The pilot is directed by Becca Gleason (Summer ’03). The series stars Chelsea Frei (Dollface) as Kacey, whose discovery of the joys of solo travel causes her to eschew the marriage and kids route all of her friends have taken in their 30s. (Indeed, there is no one left to travel with her!) Kacey’s emotional journey starts with an epic trip with her fearless best friend from childhood, Sasha, played by Catherine Cohen (What We Do in The Shadows), a comedic force who owns every room she’s in. Alice Hunter (Another Period) is Hope, another of Kacey’s friends who is a former globetrotting wild child now happily working her face off, much to her party-boy husband’s dismay. And Kosha Patel (Girlboss) portrays Kacey’s friend Rikita, a salt-of-the-earth non-profit lawyer, happily married to her wife and pregnant with their first child.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced later.

