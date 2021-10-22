Wipeout: TBS Reveals Return Date for Competition Series (Watch)

Season two of the Wipeout has a premiere date on TBS. The physical competition series aired its first season earlier this year, and season two will arrive in January with John Cena, Nicole Byer, and Camille Kostek hosting.

TBS revealed more about the return of Wipeout in a press release.

“All new episodes of Cable’s #1 New Comedy Wipeout return on Thursday, January 11, 2022 at 9pm/8c on TBS. Hosted by multifaceted megastar John Cena (F9, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker) and Emmy Award-nominated actress/comedian Nicole Byer (Nailed It!, Girl Code), with field host Camille Kostek (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model 2019, Free Guy), Wipeout is an adrenaline-fueled comedy competition series that pushes contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination as they race to win the grand cash prize. Each game is split into three rounds and features a jaw-dropping, three-stage obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to test the stamina of the competitors. This season welcomes teams from a variety of different backgrounds including a father-son duo with an unusual physical attribute, a record-breaking run by two firefighters, a sex therapist who has the hots for one of the hosts, and a divorced couple who team up to win the big prize – and features a few twists along the way from an obstacle course marriage proposal to Camille finding she’s been replaced by a sock puppet on her sick day to a redemption episode featuring some of John and Nicole’s favorite competitors from across the season. Testing the willpower of each contestant pairing, Wipeout captures the very best in extreme sports competition all while delivering laughs and more than a few epic fails. Endemol Shine North America has produced the series for TBS with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Keith Geller, serving as executive producers. John Cena serves as an executive producer. Matt Kunitz, creator of the original series, serves as executive producer and showrunner.”

Check out a teaser for Wipeout below.

