61st Street: Season Two First Look Released by AMC (Watch)

61st Street just wrapped its first season earlier this week, and fans are already getting their first look at season two – which will arrive next year. The series had a two-season order.

Starring Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond, the series follows what happens when the life of a star Black athlete living in Chicago is turned upside down.

AMC revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“AMC debuted a teaser trailer for the second season of the gripping original drama series “61st Street” following the May 29 season one finale. The second half of the two-season event from BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat will debut in 2023. The entire first season is available to stream now on AMC+. Emmy(R)-winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Lovecraft Country) leads an ensemble cast that includes Emmy(R)-nominee Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us, King Richard), Mark O’Brien (City on a Hill, Blue Bayou), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter, Lights Out), Tosin Cole (Doctor Who, Hollyoaks), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor, Manifest) and Bentley Green (Snowfall, Sweet Magnolias). From AMC Studios, 61st Street courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence. The series is executive produced by Moffat (The Night Of, Your Honor), J. David Shanks (The Chi, Seven Seconds, Shots Fired), Outlier Society’s Michael B. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo (Just Mercy, David Makes Man), Alana Mayo (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, Just Mercy), Jeff Freilich (Lodge 49, Dispatches from Elsewhere) and Hilary Salmon (MotherFatherSon, The Night Of, London Spy). The series is executive produced by Moffat (The Night Of, Your Honor), Shanks (The Chi, Seven Seconds, Shots Fired), Outlier Society’s Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo (Just Mercy, David Makes Man), Alana Mayo (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, Just Mercy), Jeff Freilich (Lodge 49, Dispatches from Elsewhere) and Hilary Salmon (MotherFatherSon, The Night Of, London Spy).”

Check out the trailer for 61st Street season two below.

