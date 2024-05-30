90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Season Six of Relationship Series Coming to TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way returns this summer with season six. TLC announced the return of the relationship reality series with the release of a trailer. The upcoming season will feature four new couples and two returning couples as Americans look for love by moving to a foreign country.

TLC revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“A brand-new season of TLC’s hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY returns on Monday nights as viewers follow six couples who have fallen in love with partners from foreign lands and decide to move abroad to live with them. This season, exciting countries are featured including China, Iceland, Ireland, Turkey, Indonesia, and England. One couple is packed and ready to start their van life together traveling through Europe; financial differences and family rifts are on full display, while secret marriages and troublesome pasts come into play. The new season of 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY premieres with a special 2-hour episode on Monday, July 1st at 8PM ET/PT with new and returning couples.

Please meet this season’s couples:

Returning: Shekinah (California) & Sarper (Turkey)

After being back in the U.S. for three months, Shekinah is making her move to Turkey to be with her “reformed bad boy” partner, Sarper. The couple works to resolve their issues, however, women from Sarper’s past reach out to Shekinah, which leaves her questioning how well she really knows Sarper. Will the past get in the way of this perfectly imperfect couple and threaten their relationship for good?

Returning: Statler (Texas) & Dempsey (England)

Statler and Dempsey are about to embark on their great European van life! While Dempsey passionately plans out their new lives on the road living in a van, Statler becomes increasingly overwhelmed and doubts her decisions about this drastic lifestyle change. Once the couple starts to make their way through Europe, Statler’s anxiety really begins to bubble over, and it is obvious this European adventure might not turn out so spectacular after all.

Josh (South Carolina) & Lily (China)

Josh and Lily met on a language learning app and fell deeply in love – so much so that they got married and Josh decides to quit his job in America and move to China. Lily, a successful business owner, believes Josh is her dream man. But with Josh not being able to work in China and Lily being the sole income earner, disagreements start to overtake the relationship and this financial contrast becomes a major source of contention between the couple. Will tensions, intensified by disagreeing family members, lead to a breakup?

James (Maine) & Meitalia (Indonesia)

James & Meitalia, married for two and a half years after initially meeting online, have been living together in Maine. Meitalia, who is desperately homesick and has been dealing with health issues, decides she and James need to move to Indonesia to be with her family. James struggles to break the news of their move to his tight-knit family but troubles really set in once the couple is in Indonesia. James is tested by Meitalia’s family: when will he learn the language? When will they have children? How are they going to survive financially in Indonesia?

Corona (Pennsylvania) & Ingi (Iceland)

After meeting in Iceland following a night of partying, Corona, a midwife in training, decides to move to Iceland to be with her Icelandic “Viking” Ingi, even if that means giving up her spot in a prestigious midwifery program. Once she arrives, Corona quickly realizes her “hot” romance may be a little too icy for her. With Ingi’s limited dating experience coupled with the fact that she may not be able to study in the midwifery program there in Iceland, Corona must make the ultimate decision: stay in Iceland to pursue love or return to the U.S. to pursue her dream career.

Joanne (New York) & Sean (Ireland)

Already (secretly) married, Joanne and Sean decide they need to physically be together, in Ireland where Sean lives for them to create a home base. But before Joanne can even begin thinking about moving to Ireland, she needs the approval of her two sons whom she is finally bringing to meet Sean. Things take a turn in Ireland, and Sean and Joanne get pulled in multiple directions and deal with the strains that have been caused by carrying their secret.

