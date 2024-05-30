Young Sherlock: Prime Video Orders Sherlock Holmes Origin Series from Guy Ritchie

Get ready to return to the world of Sherlock Holmes. Prime Video has ordered Young Sherlock from Guy Ritchie. Hero Fiennes Tiffin will star as the young Holmes as the series shows the character’s origins. Matthew Parkhill is set as the showrunner and writer for the series.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Prime Video has announced it has ordered Young Sherlock to series with Guy Ritchie (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, The Covenant, The Gentlemen) directing and executive producing. Hero Fiennes Tiffin (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, The Woman King) will star in the title role as Young Sherlock. The series is being written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill (Deep State, Rogue) with executive producers Simon Kelton (Eddie the Eagle), Ivan Atkinson (The Gentlemen), Simon Maxwell (The Woman in the Wall, Deep State), Dhana Gilbert (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Colin Wilson (The Mandalorian), Marc Resteghini, and co-executive producer Harriet Creelman. It is inspired by Andy Lane’s critically acclaimed book series Young Sherlock Holmes. Physical production is running through Motive Pictures. Young Sherlock will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Prime has all your entertainment and streaming needs in a single membership.

With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes features, Young Sherlock will be an irreverent, action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character. At age 19, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.

“In Young Sherlock we’re going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before,” said Guy Ritchie. “We’re going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love.”

“This exciting, new chapter about one of the world’s best-known literary characters, will delight our global customers with its captivating storytelling” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “With the brilliant creative team, led by Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill, we will explore untold mysteries of how young Sherlock found his way to a life of truth-seeking.”

Kelton originally conceived the project and packaged it with Atkinson, then partnered with Motive, Gilbert, and Resteghini, who developed and brought the series to Amazon MGM Studios. Gilbert and Resteghini have overall deals with Amazon MGM Studios.”