Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season Two; Nickelodeon Sets Debut for Curse of the Shadows (Video)

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is returning with its second season and Nickelodeon has now set a premiere date and released a trailer for the season subtitled Curse of the Shadows.

Bryce Gheisar, Arjun Athalye, Beatrice Kitsos, Malia Baker, Dominic Mariche, and Parker Queenan star in the upcoming season as the all-new Midnight Society group of kids who will deal with a curse in their small town.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the new season in a press release.

“Nickelodeon has revealed the trailer for the long-awaited season two debut of Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, the beloved horror anthology series based on the ’90s kids’ cult classic. Produced by ACE Entertainment, the six-part limited series will premiere on Friday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, with new episodes airing every Friday night. Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows follows an all-new Midnight Society group of kids who learn of the terrifying curse cast over their small seaside town, and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman. In the just-released trailer, viewers are introduced to the new Midnight Society members and get a glimpse at the horrors that await them in the shadows.”

Check out the trailer for season two of Are You Afraid of the Dark? below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of the Are You Afraid of the Dark? TV show on Nickelodeon?