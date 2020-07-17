Chucky: USA Network and Syfy Tease New Horror Series (Video)

Get ready for Chucky! The new television series will land next year on two networks, USA and Syfy. A new teaser has now been released, and it gives viewers a look at the new doll set to terrorize a small suburban town.

Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks – USA Network & Syfy, said the following about the series when it was ordered earlier this year:

“The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years. We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new SYFY series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”

Check out the teaser trailer below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this horror franchise? Will you watch the new Chucky series?