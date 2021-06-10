Evil: Season Two Premiere Teased by Paramount+ (Watch)

Evil is returning for its second season later this month. Paramount+ has released a new trailer and poster for the series, along with details about the upcoming season. The first season aired on CBS but the show has moved to the streaming service for season two.

Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp star in the supernatural drama which focuses on unexplained phenomenon.

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today revealed the official key art and a new promo spot for season two of its original series EVIL. Season two of EVIL premieres on Sunday, June 20, with new episodes of the 13-episode long second season dropping weekly on Sundays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers. EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. The second season brings evil closer to home. Kristen struggles with her darker nature, while David suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile Ben is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears. EVIL stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. EVIL is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

