For All Mankind: Season Three Premiere Date for Space Drama Set by Apple TV+ (Watch)

For All Mankind has its return date set. Apple TV+ has announced that the space drama series will return for its third season in June via a teaser trailer.

Starring Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Shantel Vansanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Sarah Jones, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, and Coral Pena, the series follows an alternate history of the space race.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced that season three of For All Mankind will make its highly anticipated global debut on Friday, June 10, 2022 on Apple TV+. The 10-episode third season will debut with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday, on Apple TV+. The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ’90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the space race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion. The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars. For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie. “For All Mankind” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.”

Check out the trailer for For All Mankind season three below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the new season of For All Mankind on Apple TV+ this June?