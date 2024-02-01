Good Doctor, The Rookie, Will Trent, Abbott Elementary: ABC Releases New Season Trailers (Watch)

ABC is giving viewers their first looks at the return of several shows – including the final seasons of The Good Doctor (season 7) and Station 19 (season 7). Trailers for The Rookie (season six), Will Trent (season two), Abbott Elementary (season three), The Conners (season six), and Not Dead Yet (season two) were also released.

The trailer for The Conners reveals the role played by Nick Offerman in the premiere of the season. He will come to the restaurant as a Gordon Ramsay-like character.

As for Station 19, the ABC series is returning for its seventh season with new showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige.

The premiere dates for the returning series are:

The Good Doctor – February 20

The Rookie – February 20

Will Trent – February 20

Not Dead Yet – February 7

The Conners – February 7

Abbott Elementary – February 7

Station 19 – March 14

The trailers for the returning shows are below.

