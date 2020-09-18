Industry: HBO to Launch Banking Drama Series (Video)

Industry is nearly ready for its debut on HBO. The dramatic series, which takes viewers into the banking world, stars Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, and Nabhaan Rizwan. The series will premiere on the cable channel in November.

HBO released a trailer and revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“From first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, HBO’s new eight-episode drama series INDUSTRY debuts MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) and follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international investment bank in London. Starring Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson and Nabhaan Rizwan as “The Graduates” and Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor and Ken Leung as “Management,” INDUSTRY gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of “high finance” through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold), a talented young woman from upstate New York. Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, INDUSTRY examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king. INDUSTRY is created and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay; Executive produced by Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, David P. Davis and by Ben Irving for BBC; Co-Executive produced by Ed Lilly; Produced by Lee Thomas. Produced for HBO / BBC by Bad Wolf. Writers include Konrad Kay, Mickey Down, Sam H. Freeman and Kate Verghese. Directors include Lena Dunham, Ed Lilly, Tinge Krishnan, Mary Nighy.”

Check out a trailer for the new series below.

