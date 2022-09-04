Life with Derek: Cast of Sitcom Reunite for Spin-Off Movie (Photos)

The cast of Life with Derek is together again. The cast of the sitcom reunited for a spin-off movie titled Life with Luca. The original sitcom aired on Disney Channel for four seasons between 2005 and 2009. Michael Seater, Ashley Leggat, Jordan Todosey, Daniel Magder, Ariel Waller, and Joy Tanner John Ralston starred in the original sitcom which followed the lives of a blended family.

TV Insider revealed the following about the plot of the spin-off movie:

“Derek returns as the single dad of a 14-year-old daughter, and yes, he did find success as a musician. Casey is a successful lawyer and mother of three, and her oldest, Luca, also 14, provides the antics Derek brought in the original series. The teenager loves video games, pranks, and frustrating his rigid mother. When their parents build a new house, Derek and Casey pay a visit to the homestead and reunite for the first time in a long time. This time, however, they are actually happy to see each other — it’s their teens who are now at odds. Karma, or something like that.”

Additional details including the release date and more will be announced later. Check out the photos from the set from the cast below.

We’re backkkk!!! Had the time of my life filming Life with Luca. I can’t wait for you all to see what Derek & Casey have been up to in the last 15 years. @shaftesburykids @family_channel @michaelseater pic.twitter.com/P5GCJNy3Wf — Ashley Leggat (@AshleyLeggat) August 31, 2022

