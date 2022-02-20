Our Flag Means Death: HBO Max Sets Pirate Comedy Series Premiere Date (Watch)

Our Flag Means Death now has a premiere date. HBO Max released a trailer for the new pirate comedy series for March. Starring Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby, the series follows the life of Blackbeard, the pirate. Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones also star in the series.

HBO Max revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“The Max Original comedy series OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, MARCH 3 on HBO Max. The ten-episode season, from creator David Jenkins and Emmy®-nominated executive producer Taika Waititi, continues with three episodes March 10, two episodes on March 17, and concludes with two episodes on March 24. The unique new comedy is (very) loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.”

Check out the trailer and poster for the upcoming series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max?