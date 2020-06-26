Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Punky Brewster, Saved by the Bell, AP Bio: Peacock Teases TV Series’ Returns (Video)

by Regina Avalos,

Saved by the Bell TV show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

Peacock is not only bringing a number of new shows to its service next month. The service has also revived some popular shows. Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell are being revived after decades with new and familiar faces. AP Bio has also found a new home after NBC pulled the plug, and another Psych reunion movie is coming too.

Peacock has shared trailers for all three shows and the television movie. Check them all out below.

Peacock arrives on July 15.

What do you think? Will you check out these revivals on the new streaming service?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.