Punky Brewster, Saved by the Bell, AP Bio: Peacock Teases TV Series’ Returns (Video)

Peacock is not only bringing a number of new shows to its service next month. The service has also revived some popular shows. Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell are being revived after decades with new and familiar faces. AP Bio has also found a new home after NBC pulled the plug, and another Psych reunion movie is coming too.

Peacock has shared trailers for all three shows and the television movie. Check them all out below.

Peacock arrives on July 15.

What do you think? Will you check out these revivals on the new streaming service?