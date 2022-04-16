Queer as Folk: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Reimagined Series (Photos)

The reimagined Queer as Folk is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service has announced a premiere date and released photos and a teaser showing off the new series. Starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibill, and Ryan O’Connell, the series is a reimagining of the UK drama.

Peacock revealed the following about the new series:

“Queer as Folk is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.”

Queer as Folk arrives on Peacock on June 9th. Check out the teaser and photos for the series below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the new Queer as Folk on Peacock?