Queer as Folk: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Reimagined Series (Photos)

by Regina Avalos,

Queer as Folk TV Show: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Peacock)

The reimagined Queer as Folk is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service has announced a premiere date and released photos and a teaser showing off the new series. Starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibill, and Ryan O’Connell, the series is a reimagining of the UK drama.

Peacock revealed the following about the new series:

Queer as Folk is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.”

Queer as Folk arrives on Peacock on June 9th. Check out the teaser and photos for the series below.

(Photo by: Alyssa Moran/Peacock)

(Photo by: Peacock)

(Photo by: Peacock)

(Photo by: Peacock)

(Photo by: Alyssa Moran/Peacock)

What do you think? Are you excited to see the new Queer as Folk on Peacock?



Canceled and renewed TV show
