Search Party: Season Five; HBO Max Releases Trailer and Art for Final Season (Watch)

Search Party is returning for a fifth and final season in January, and HBO Max has now released both a new trailer and poster. The dark comedy stars Alia Shawkat, John Early, Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds, and Cole Escola and follows a group of friends as they deal with different cases each season. Season five will find Dory (Shawkat) teaming up with guest star Jeff Goldblum. Other guests in season five include Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, Michelle Badillo, Jeffery Self, and Clare McNulty.

HBO Max revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“HBO Max has released the official trailer and key art for the critically beloved Max Original SEARCH PARTY. The dark comedy’s fifth and final season debuts FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, with all ten episodes available to binge. In the new season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) on the other side of her near-death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey. Joining the cast are recurring guest stars Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, and Michelle Badillo. Returning recurring guest stars include Jeffery Self and Clare McNulty.”

Check out the trailer and poster for Search Party season five below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the upcoming season of Search Party? Do you wish the series was not ending with season five, or are five seasons enough?