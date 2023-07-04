Son of a Critch: CW Releases Trailer for Series from Schitt’s Creek EP (Watch)

Son of a Critch is coming to The CW later this month, and the network has now released a trailer teasing the series, which is coming after becoming a massive hit on CBC. The series is from Andrew Barnsley (Schitt’s Creek) and Tim McAuliffe (The Office), and it is based on the bestselling memoir of Mark Critch. CBC has already renewed the series through season three.

Starring Mark Critch, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell, the series takes viewers back to the 1980s to watch as Mark grows up with his family.

The CW revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Based on the award-winning, bestselling memoir from Mark Critch (“This Hour Has 22 Minutes”), SON OF A CRITCH is the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. The series is a heartfelt window into the life of a child—who is much older inside than his 11 years—using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. The CW is bringing SON OF A CRITCH to U.S. audiences for the first time after its premiere season in Canada ranked as the #1 scripted program on CBC in key audience demos. Since its premiere, it has ranked as one of the top 5 most-watched Canadian comedies overall, and Season 2 was the most-watched English-language Canadian comedy series and CBC’s most-watched program with 18-49 and 25-54 audiences. The series has received four prestigious Canadian Screen Award nominations and two Directors Guild of Canada nominations. SON OF A CRITCH was recently renewed for a third season and will be produced in association with The CW. SON OF A CRITCH is created by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe (“The Office,” “Last Man on Earth”) and produced by Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning producer Andrew Barnsley (“Schitt’s Creek”). The series is a co-production between Barnsley’s Project 10 Productions Inc. and Take the Shot Productions in association with CBC and Lionsgate Television, which handles worldwide distribution rights. SON OF A CRITCH is executive produced by Critch, McAuliffe, Barnsley and Allan Hawco. Renuka Jeyapalan, Perry Chafe, Amanda Joy and Anita Kapila serve as co-executive producers with Jeyapalan directing the first four episodes of the series.”

The trailer for Son of a Critch season one is below. The series premieres on July 24th.

