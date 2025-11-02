St. Denis Medical: Season Two; Adam Rippon, Wayne Knight, and More to Guest on NBC Comedy Series

St. Denis Medical returns for its second season on Monday night, and NBC has revealed the guest stars who will appear on the medical comedy series this season.

Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, and Kaliko Kauahi star in the series, which follows the staff of the St. Denis Medical Centre as they are filmed.

According to Variety, Adam Rippon, Paul Scheer, Wayne Knight, Jessica Lowe, and Jared Goldstein will appear on St. Denis Medical this season.

The following was revealed about the characters they will play in the NBC series:

“Adam Rippon will play a male patient who must convince Bruce of his ailments. Paul Scheer will play Ruben, a brother of a patient who needs a kidney transplant. Even though he butts heads with his brother, he works with the St. Denis Medical doctors behind the scenes to save his brother’s life. Wayne Knight will play Dr. Axler, a gruff cardiologist who frequently butt heads with Ron. Tensions reach an all time high when he pokes fun at a medical call made by Ron. Jessica Lowe will play Violet, A cheery, somewhat odd woman who comes into St. Denis to win back her ex-husband, shocking the St. Denis staff. Jared Goldstein will play a technician operating a new health screening machine at St. Denis.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this NBC series? Do you plan to watch season two?