The Artful Dodger: Season Two Premiere Date and First-Look Photos Released by Hulu

The Artful Dodger has its return date set. Season two of the Hulu series will arrive in February, and the streaming service has released several first-look photos ahead of its return. The series was renewed in November 2024.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Damon Herriman, Tim Minchin, Miranda Tapsell, Luke Carroll, Kim Gyngell, Vivienne Awosoga, Nicholas Burton, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Jessica De Gouw star in the series, which is a follow up to the Charles Dickens’ classic Oliver Twist.

Hulu shared the following about season two:

“Jack’s back! The Artful Dodger returns, and he’s in deep trouble. He’s got an appointment with the noose, he’s being hunted by Inspector Boxer, Port Victory’s new lawman, and if he sees the woman he loves, Lady Belle, he’ll be hanged. Meanwhile, Lady Belle is determined to forge her future in medicine, defying expectation and stepping into danger, driven by ambition and a love already hanging in the balance. With Boxer competing with Jack for Belle’s affection, the crafty Fagin drags Dodger into their most dangerous heist yet, and a killer is on the loose. Get ready for an explosive season of new characters and locations with more thrills, humor, heart, invention and deception than ever.”

The series returns on February 10th. More photos for season two are below.

